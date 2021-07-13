Redmi Note 10T 5G to be launched in India on July 20; check details

After teasing the arrival of the Redmi Note 10T 5G for weeks, Xiaomi has revealed that the much-awaited product will be launched in India on July 20. The phone is expected to cost about Rs 20,300.

"Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon," the company said on Twitter.

𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗜'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 #𝟱𝗚 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚! Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! ☄️Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon. ✨Excited? Get notified & participate in the #contest to win: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/tB2bKN0P2Z— Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 12, 2021

Redmi Note 10T 5G, which will be Redmi's first 5G-ready device in India, is expected to go on sale shortly after its launch. It will be sold on e-commerce platforms alongside other channels.

Here’s a look at Redmi Note 10T 5G’s features

Camera

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will have a triple rear camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will also sport an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Battery

The handset will work on a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Display

The phone will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Space

Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB variants.

Price

In Russia, the Redmi Note 10T has been priced at RUB 19,990. The price of the device in India is expected to be about Rs 20,300.

Colours

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will come in green, blue, silver, and gray colours.

Other notable features

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

The Chinese consumer technology company currently sells four Redmi Note 10 handsets in India — Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Rs 19,999); Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs 15,999); Redmi Note 10S (Rs 14,999); and Redmi Note 10 (Rs 12,999).