Redmi India on April 30 hinted at the launch of a new smartphone in the country without revealing the name of the new device. The official tweet suggests the new phone to be launched in India could be the Redmi Note 10S.

Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town! We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! 😉 Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

Tell-all teaser

Many speculated it to be Redmi Note 10S as the teased specifications were similar to the phone that was launched last month globally.

The tweet from Redmi India has an image of a unique retail box with several features of the smartphone printed on it. The box indicates the upcoming phone will have a 64MP camera, high-resolution audio, and three colour options of blue, grey and black. The Redmi Note 10S has all the features mentioned in the box.

The photo teaser also shows other key specifications like super display, MIUI 12.5, gaming-centric, and ‘blazing-fast.’

Gadgets 360 also mentioned a recent leak, suggesting that the Redmi Note 10S will come to India in three storage configurations -- 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Xiaomi has already launched three models in the Redmi Note 10 series in India -- Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Redmi Note 10S available globally runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 10S has a quad-camera setup — a 64-megapixel (MP) main camera, 8-MP ultra-wide, 2-MP macro sensor and a 2-MP depth sensor. In the front, the phone has a 13MP sensor. The phone also has a side fingerprint sensor and supports an AI face unlock, according to Gadgets 360.

Expected Price in India