Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 10 series in India on Thursday. The device, which will come in three variants, will be the successor of the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched by the Chinese manufacturer last year.

The three smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 line-up are expected to be Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the standard Redmi Note 10.

The launch event will commence at 12 pm today and will be live-streamed through Xiaomi's official social media channels.

Features & specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with Qualcomm’s mid-premium Snapdragon processors. It is likely that the Snapdragon 732G could make its mark on one of the phones in the line-up. The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to come with an AMOLED display and would have up to 120Hz high refresh-rate support.

Price