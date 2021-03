Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 10 series in India on Thursday. The device that comes in three variants is the successor of the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched by the Chinese manufacturer last year.

The three smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 line-up are the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the standard Redmi Note 10.

The series was launched today in an event that was live-streamed through Xiaomi's official social media channels.

Features & specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, along with Adreno 612 GPU. It features a quad-camera set up that includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP selfie camera in the front.

The Pro version features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs on an Android 11-based MIUI 12. Protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. . It features a quad-camera set up that includes a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera in the front.

The Pro Max model has the same features and specifications as the Pro variant but comes with a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor as part of the quad-camera set up in the rear.

Where to buy

Redmi Note 10 will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners from March 16th while the Pro and Pro Max variants will be made available on the same channels from March 17th and 18th respectively.

Price

The Redmi Note 10 will come in 4 GB and 6GB RAM variants and is priced Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The phone comes in green, white, and black colours.