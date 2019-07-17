Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch: Here is how you can watch the event

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to launch its latest smartphones—Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro—in the country today. Launched in China back in May, the smartphones come with several new features.

How to watch the live streaming of the launch

The launch event will take place in Delhi on Wednesday starting from 11.30 am. Smartphone enthusiasts could watch the launch of the models via the Xiaomi website, its social media channels and Youtube.

Features and specifications

The K20 and K20 Pro both feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM while the K20 has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

In terms of optics, the K20 Pro also has an Artificial Intelligence-powered triple rear camera setup that houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera in front as well.

The triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

Connectivity options on both phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The K20 Pro has 27W fast charging support, while the K20 has 18W fast charging.

The price of smartphones in India is expected to be similar to their price in the Chinese market. The Redmi K20 could cost around Rs 19,900 while Redmi K20 Pro could cost Rs 24,900.