Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro go on open sale in India

Xiaomi's recently launched smartphones under the Redmi sub-brand -- Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro -- are on open sale in India across Mi.com and Flipkart starting on Monday.

The devices would also be available across all premium offline stores, the company said in a statement.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts from Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs 30,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. While, the Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 23,999.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi K20 Pro runs the Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM, while Redmi K20 features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM.

Both the devices pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

In terms of optics, both the phones feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

The main camera on the back is a 48MP shooter. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8MP telephoto and 13MP ultra wide-angle camera.