Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro go on open sale in India
Updated : August 06, 2019 01:05 PM IST
Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts from Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs 30,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
