Redmi Buds 4 Active to go on sale from June 20 — Here are the details

The earphones are scheduled to go on sale starting June 20. The standard retail price is set at Rs 1,399, but Xiaomi has announced a special launch price from June 20 to June 23, offering the Redmi Buds 4 Active at a discounted rate of Rs 1,199.

Xiaomi officially announced the launch of its latest Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, the Redmi Buds 4 Active, on Tuesday.

The TWS earphones come with Google Fast Pair, which simplifies the process of connecting Bluetooth devices to smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices while reducing the need for user intervention.

The Remi Buds 4 Active boast an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. This makes them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities, offering protection against splashes and sweat.