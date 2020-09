Redmi 9i, the latest smartphone by Xiaomi, will go on sale in India today as part of the recently unveiled Redmi 9 series. The new smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company website 12 pm onwards.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for better visibility in reading mode.

The device is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot allowing expansion up to 512GB.

Redmi 9i houses a 5000mAh battery. It comes with a 13MP AI camera on the rear with features such as AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection, document scanner and kaleidoscope. There is also a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

The smartphone will be available in green, blue and black colours.

The 4GB+64GB variant costs Rs 8,299 whereas the 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 9,299.