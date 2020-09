Redmi 9A, the much-anticipated smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, is all set to go on sale in India today. Launched last week, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and the company website from 12 pm onwards.

Features & Specifications

Available in black, green and blue colours, the 6.53-inch device comes with ‘TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light' certification, allowing better visibility in reading mode.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and a dedicated microSD card slot allowing expansion up to 512GB. Redmi 9A comes with a 13MP AI camera on the rear with features such as AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection. It also comes with a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery. The company said the battery may last for 2.5-3 years as compared to regular batteries with new technology.

Price

The basic 2GB + 32GB variant is priced Rs 6,799 while the 3GB + 32GB model will cost Rs 7,499.