Redmi 9A, the much-anticipated smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, is all set to be launched in India today. The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Xiaomi’s various social media channels 12 pm onwards.

Features & specifications

The smartphone that debuted in Malaysia in June comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging support. It is expected to carry a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) waterdrop-style display and 20:9 aspect ratio. In addition, it will also come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone is expected to run on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 operating system.

On the camera front, Redmi 9A has a single, 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It also houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone is expected to come in green, blue and black colour variants.

Price