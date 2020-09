Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's Redmi 9 device is all set to go on sale in India today. Launched last month, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and the company website 12 pm onwards.

Features & Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.35-inch IPS HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the display also comes with 'TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light' certification. The device features a fingerprint sensor on the rear and AI face unlock technology. Like its predecessors, Redmi 9 also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone sports a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor coupled with an LED flash. There is also a 5MP AI selfie camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which is clocked up to 2.3GHz coupled with 4GB RAM. The device is paired with a 5000mAh battery and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The smartphone will be available in three colour variants- carbon black, sporty orange and sky blue.

Price

The 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB RAM+128GB internal variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

