Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone Redmi 9 Prime in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone, which is said to be the rebranded version of globally popular Redmi 9 is expected to be much more pocket friendly.

Specifications

The Chinese smartphone makers have confirmed that the model will come with a Full HD+ display. On other specifications, the model is expected to be similar to Redmi 9 smartphone. This would mean that the model could carry MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, powered by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It could also come with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant in addition to the 3GB basic variant.

On the camera front, the model will likely have a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch that carries an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera. It is also expected to sport a quad-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Price

While the basic version of Redmi 9 costs less than Rs 13,000 globally, Redmi 9 Prime is expected to cost just around Rs 10,000 in India.

Where to watch the event