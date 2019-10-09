Redmi 8 launched today: Check price, features, details here

Redmi 8, the latest offering of the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, was launched in India on Wednesday. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India head, in a series of tweets announced the release of the new phone along with the features it packs.



So here it is. Mi fans, presenting to you the all-new #Redmi8 😎 RT if you were waiting for this.#Xiaomi ♥️ #4GB64GB pic.twitter.com/FRH7rt7C8E

— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 9, 2019

Jain, in his tweets, revealed that Redmi 8 comes equipped with dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock as well as a waterdrop notch.

With its latest launch, Xiaomi is clearly accelerating the pace at which it launches new smartphones, with the Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro all having succeeded their predecessors that were launched the same year.

Redmi 8 specifications