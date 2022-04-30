Redmi 7 available at a super affordable price on Amazon

A smartphone with a camera, decent performance and long battery life is hard to find especially if you are on a budget.

However, an all-rounder smartphone like the Redmi 7 is now available at a super affordable price on Amazon at Rs 8,999 after a Rs 1000 price cut. There are additional offers that buyers can avail to bring the price further down.

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount of Rs 1000 on the Redmi 7 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage. This brings the price down from Rs 9,999 to Rs 8,999.

Customers can also exchange their old smartphone to get an additional discount. Further, a 10 percent instant discount is available for Federal Bank Credit Card and Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase of Rs 7,500. No cost EMI options are also available.

Redmi 7 Specifications

The Redmi 7 is equipped with a 2MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera for selfies and video calling.

It has a 6.26-inch notch display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and 269 ppi pixel density providing decent picture quality and brightness.

Under the hood the phone has 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and expandable storage of up to 512GB.

It comes with Android Pie v9.0 operating system out of the box with a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa core processor that provides decent performance. The Redmi 7 houses a big 4000mAH lithium-ion battery for extended battery backup.