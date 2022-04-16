Redmi 10A to launch in India on April 20; check specs and other details

Redmi is launching its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 10A in India on April 20, 2022. The company released a teaser on Twitter, along with a link to the website that features a countdown to the launch and provides more information about the phone. Branded as ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’, the budget-friendly Redmi 10A will be a toned-down version of the Redmi 10 with a lower price tag. The smartphone is expected to be available in blue.

Redmi 10A expected specs, features

The Redmi 10A model that was launched in China has a 6.53-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch with a 5MP selfie camera. The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G25 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Indian version of the Redmi 10A will likely have the same MediaTek Helio processor along with virtual RAM assistance if needed. Redmi may offer a 4GB variant supported by a minimum of 64GB of internal storage. The phone could run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

For photography, the Redmi 10A is expected to have a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash as per the teaser web page, however, reports suggest there may be a single-camera setup. The phone is expected to have a single selfie camera at the front.

The phone may be further backed by a 5,000mAh battery that would provide a backup of 2 days with 10W micro-USB charging.

The teaser images suggest that the Redmi 10A may get a 6.5-inch HD display with a standard refresh rate. It is confirmed that it will have an Evol design with an ergonomic grip.

Redmi 10A price

The Chinese version of the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 600 which roughly translates to Rs 8,300. The phone is expected to be priced in the same range below Rs 10,000. The other variants if introduced may be priced at Rs 9500 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 10,000 for the top variant with 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The Redmi 10A is likely to debut on Amazon unlike the Redmi 10 that went for sale on Flipkart, as per a Livemint report.