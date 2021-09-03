Redmi 10 Prime with triple camera setup launched in India, prices start of Rs 12,499; check details

Xiaomi launched its new phone -- Redmi 10 Prime -- in India on September 3. The phone comes as a significant update on the Redmi 9 Prime. It has an upgraded triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, hole-punch display design, and MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The device also features a 90Hz display and dual stereo speakers, which will offer a whole new experience to users.

The starting price of the phone has been set at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB storage variant that will cost Rs 14,499. The device will be available in three colours -- Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black. It will go on sale from September 7, 2021, on e-commerce websites like Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and other retail outlets. There will be a Rs 750 instant discount on HDFC cards or EMI transactions.

The dual-SIM phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ with a 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Users will also get support for RAM expansion for up to 2GB that uses the built-in storage to enhance multitasking.

The device offers up to 128GB of storage that supports an expansion of up to 512 GB via a micro SD card. Other features include 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth V5, 1 GPS/ A-GPS, infrared blaster, FM radio, USB type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensor options include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50 MP primary sensor, along with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter. The rear camera supports FHD (1080p) video recording with HD (720p) slow-motion at a 120fps frame rate. It comes packed with a 6000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging using the 22.5W charger and up to 9W reverse charging.