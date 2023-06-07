During this period of widespread layoffs, Reddit has also announced job cuts. The popular internet community discussion platform is downsizing approximately 5 percent of its workforce, aligning with the global economic downturn that the world economy is currently bracing for.

According to a report from Variety, the recent round of layoffs at Reddit will result in nearly 90 individuals losing their jobs. Concurrently, Reddit has adjusted and reduced its hiring plans as part of a restructuring effort aimed at achieving financial stability by 2024.

The layoffs at Reddit will impact various departments across the company and were communicated to employees by CEO Steve Huffman. In an email to staff, Huffman expressed confidence in the company's performance during the first half of the year and stated that the restructuring would position them to sustain momentum in the second half and beyond.

Regarding hiring, the report mentioned that Reddit will scale back its recruitment plans for the remainder of 2023, aiming to bring on approximately 100 new employees. This marks a departure from their initial goal of hiring around 300 individuals.

Recently. Fidelity, the primary investor in Reddit's latest funding round in August 2021, significantly reduced the estimated value of its equity stake in the popular social media platform.

As per the monthly disclosure of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, their stake in Reddit was valued at $16.6 million on April 28. This marks a cumulative decrease of 41.1 percent since August 2021 when Fidelity acquired the Reddit shares for $28.2 million, as stated in their annual and semi-annual reports, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Additionally, multiple subreddits and moderators are up in arms over Reddit's recent pricing changes to its API, which could potentially lead to the shutdown of various third-party clients. In response to the company's move, several popular subreddits, including r/aww, r/video, r/Futurology, r/LifeHacks, and r/bestof, have announced plans to go dark on June 12 in protest.

As of May 2023, Reddit had a significant user base, with over 57 million daily active unique users participating in more than 100,000 active communities. The platform witnessed substantial user engagement, with a total of more than 13 billion posts and comments contributed globally to date.