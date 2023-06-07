CNBC TV18
Layoffs 2023: Reddit to layoff 5% of its workforce, trims hiring plans

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 7, 2023 9:22:04 AM IST (Published)

During this period of widespread layoffs, Reddit has also announced job cuts. The popular internet community discussion platform is downsizing approximately 5 percent of its workforce, aligning with the global economic downturn that the world economy is currently bracing for.

According to a report from Variety, the recent round of layoffs at Reddit will result in nearly 90 individuals losing their jobs. Concurrently, Reddit has adjusted and reduced its hiring plans as part of a restructuring effort aimed at achieving financial stability by 2024.
The layoffs at Reddit will impact various departments across the company and were communicated to employees by CEO Steve Huffman. In an email to staff, Huffman expressed confidence in the company's performance during the first half of the year and stated that the restructuring would position them to sustain momentum in the second half and beyond.
X