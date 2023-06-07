During this period of widespread layoffs, Reddit has also announced job cuts. The popular internet community discussion platform is downsizing approximately 5 percent of its workforce, aligning with the global economic downturn that the world economy is currently bracing for.

According to a report from Variety, the recent round of layoffs at Reddit will result in nearly 90 individuals losing their jobs. Concurrently, Reddit has adjusted and reduced its hiring plans as part of a restructuring effort aimed at achieving financial stability by 2024.