Protests erupt as Reddit's API pricing changes threaten third-party clients

Multiple subreddits and moderators are up in arms over Reddit's recent pricing changes to its API, which could potentially lead to the shutdown of various third-party clients. In response to the company's move, several popular subreddits, including r/aww, r/video, r/Futurology, r/LifeHacks, and r/bestof, have announced plans to go dark on June 12 in protest.

Furthermore, a collective of moderators on the subreddit r/ModCoord has penned an open letter addressed to Reddit, expressing concerns about the detrimental impact these alterations will have on community management.

Additionally, the letter raises apprehensions about Reddit 's new rules announced in April, which will restrict access to NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content via the API. Moderators argue that this change could disrupt the functionality of bots responsible for filtering such content.

Last week, Christian Selig, the developer of the iOS Reddit client Apollo, shared details of his conversation with Reddit, revealing that the new pricing structure would cost him nearly $20 million annually to sustain the app.

A newly formed subreddit called r/Save3rdPartyApps recently revealed that numerous communities will observe a 48-hour blackout. During this period, there will be no activity within these subreddits.

The post indicated that certain communities might "go away permanently unless the issue is adequately addressed." It also emphasised that the official Reddit app lacks sufficient moderation tools, and the potential disappearance of third-party apps providing such tools would hinder moderators' ability to perform their duties effectively.

The sentiments expressed in the open letter posted on r/ModCoord echo these concerns, stating, "Many of us rely on third-party apps to manage our communities effectively. Let's just rip the band-aid right off: in many cases, these apps offer superior mod tools, customization, streamlined interfaces, and other quality-of-life improvements that the official app does not offer. The potential loss of these services due to the pricing change would significantly impact our ability to moderate efficiently, thus negatively affecting the experience for users in our communities and for us as mods and users ourselves."

Over the weekend, a Reddit employee responded in the r/Redditdev community, explaining that the cost of API access is contingent on an app's efficiency. The employee alleged that Apollo was an inefficient app compared to its counterparts, implying that its excesses were due to the lack of previous financial constraints.

In response to this claim, Selig requested clarification, asking, "What inefficiencies is Apollo experiencing versus other apps, and not that it is just being used more?"

Third-party developers are now grappling with the next steps for their apps, as the revised pricing changes are set to take effect on July 1. For instance, the developer of Infinity for Reddit has already released a paid version of the app in an attempt to sustain it. On the other hand, ReddPlanet developer has announced plans to shut down the app by the end of the month, as per a recent post.

According to TechCrunch, Apollo has been downloaded over four million times since 2021. In the same timeframe, Android clients such as Boost for Reddit and Infinity for Reddit have been downloaded more than 430,000 and 280,000 times, respectively.

As the deadline for the API pricing changes looms, the discontent among subreddits, moderators, and third-party developers continues to grow, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the future of these popular apps and the Reddit experience as a whole.