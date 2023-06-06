CNBC TV18
Protests erupt as Reddit's API pricing changes threaten third-party clients

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 6, 2023 12:47:01 PM IST (Published)

Third-party developers are now grappling with the next steps for their apps, as the revised pricing changes are set to take effect on July 1. For instance, the developer of Infinity for Reddit has already released a paid version of the app in an attempt to sustain it.

Multiple subreddits and moderators are up in arms over Reddit's recent pricing changes to its API, which could potentially lead to the shutdown of various third-party clients. In response to the company's move, several popular subreddits, including r/aww, r/video, r/Futurology, r/LifeHacks, and r/bestof, have announced plans to go dark on June 12 in protest.

Furthermore, a collective of moderators on the subreddit r/ModCoord has penned an open letter addressed to Reddit, expressing concerns about the detrimental impact these alterations will have on community management.
Additionally, the letter raises apprehensions about Reddit's new rules announced in April, which will restrict access to NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content via the API. Moderators argue that this change could disrupt the functionality of bots responsible for filtering such content.
