Reddit plans to get paid by OpenAI, Google for using its data for AI training

According to Reddit's co-founder and CEO, Steve Huffman, companies that extract data from Reddit without providing any benefits to its users will now be required to pay a fee, the report mentioned.
Social discussion forum Reddit has announced that it'll begin charging for use of its API (Application Programming Interface).
Reddit's API will continue to be available for free to developers who want to create apps and bots that help people utilise Reddit, as well as researchers who want to study Reddit for solely academic or noncommercial purposes, reports TechCrunch.
The New York Times (NYT) first reported the news.
“The company said on Tuesday that it planned to begin charging companies for access to its application programming interface, or API, the method through which outside entities can download and process the social network’s vast selection of person-to-person conversations,” the NYT report said.
Reddit's variety of discussions have recently served as a free training resource for organisations like Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. These businesses are exploiting Reddit discussions to create enormous artificial intelligence systems that many in Silicon Valley believe could soon dominate the tech sector.
"It's a good time for us to tighten things up. We think that's fair," Huffman was quoted as saying.
According to the report, Reddit is seeking avenues to monetise its extensive collection of user-generated content.
“Reddit’s conversation forums have become valuable commodities as large language models, or LLMs, have become an essential part of creating new AI technology.
LLMs are essentially sophisticated algorithms developed by companies like Google and OpenAI, which is a close partner of Microsoft. To the algorithms, the Reddit conversations are data, and they are among the vast pool of material being fed into the LLMs to develop them,” NYT added.
This move comes at a time when the platform's content has been in high demand for training prominent text-generating machine learning models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-4.
(With IANS inputs)
