Reddit is now back after the outage, here is all that happened

On February 15, Reddit also suffered a major outage, blocking access to the home feed and preventing comments, awards, and karma from appearing or processing correctly.

Reddit faced major outage issues. The link sharing giant blocked users worldwide from accessing the social network's website and mobile apps.

A little after 3 pm ET, Reddit began investigating the outage, and now the site is back up.

Users that visited the website during the outage saw “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers" and "All of our servers are busy right now. Please try again in a minute." errors.

More than 60,000 people reported issues on Downdetector during the peak of the problem. As the outage went on, the volume of reports appeared to drop, but that might just be due to fewer people actively reporting issues.

Although Reddit is back up now exactly what the problem was is unclear.

Meanwhile till the time reddit was down users putting out memes on twitter.

One user Mackenzie said on Twitter “Reddit is down so now I’m forced onto twitter to do my end of day procrastinating. I can’t handle this stress,”

There was a partial outage on February 10 that resulted in severely degraded search results and stale subreddit feeds for desktop users.

