Reddit faces 4 million roubles fine in Russia for hosting 'banned' content

Russia may impose a fine on the widely used social media platform Reddit for the first time due to its alleged failure to remove content that has been designated as "banned" by Moscow. According to the Interfax news agency, the potential fine for Reddit could amount to 4 million roubles ($43,920) for hosting content that Moscow claims discredits the Russian army.

This move adds Reddit to the list of online platforms that are currently under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content considered illegal, including Wikimedia, streaming service Twitch, and Google.

The content in question includes material that Moscow claims contains "knowingly false information" about the actions of the Soviet Union during World War Two. Moreover, the platform is also accused of hosting content that allegedly discredits the Russian Federation's armed forces and promotes "extremist information."

The move to impose fines on Reddit comes amid Russia's tightening control over media coverage and online information related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Reddit has yet to issue an official statement in response to these allegations. However, if the platform is found to have violated Russia's content regulations, it could face significant financial consequences, marking a notable instance of state action against a major social media platform in the country.

Russia has recently introduced more stringent penalties for those disseminating content deemed as "discrediting" the actions of its armed forces or spreading false information about them.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that imposes severe consequences for spreading "fake news." Individuals found guilty of spreading fake news about military can face up to 15 years of imprisonment, as well as people who publicly call for sanctions against Russia would be fined. Subsequently, there have been instances of authorities cracking down on perceived offenders, such as the arrest of a prominent Wikipedia editor in Belarus for allegedly "distributing fake anti-Russian information."

Earlier, in 2022, Russia's communications agency, Roskomnadzor banned the use of Facebook and Instagram, effectively cutting off around 80 million users from these social media services.