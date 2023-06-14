Reddit CEO advises employees to avoid company gear in public amid community backlash

“There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well,” read the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Verge.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, in an internal memo, has asked employees to refrain from wearing Reddit gear in public to keep themselves safe from the community outburst, following the upcoming changes in its API pricing.

“Please be mindful of wearing Reddit gear in public. Some folks are really upset, and we don’t want you to be the object of their frustrations," read the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Verge.

Huffman believes that this is all just "noise" and said that like any other blowups on the platform, "this one will pass as well", indicating that the company might not consider leniency in the matter.

The increase in API pricing has led to a protest within the Reddit community with more than 8,000 subreddits going dark , which also caused a brief outage on the site on Monday. While most of them are expected to go back up later on Wednesday, some have said they will be staying private indefinitely until Reddit agrees to take its statement back.

However, it does not seem to faze Huffman. “We absolutely must ship what we said we would. The only long-term solution is improving our product, and in the short term we have a few upcoming critical mod tool launches we need to nail,” he said in the memo.

As a result of the increased API prices , two of the biggest third-party Reddit apps, Apollo and Reddit is Fun, among others, have announced that they will be shutting down on June 30. Huffman assured the employees that the company is in talks with other apps and said that they have an agreement with accessibility-focused apps RedReader and Dystopia, which will be exempted from paying for the API.

In his Ask Me Anything (AMA), last week, Huffman confirmed that he has no plans for any discussions with Apollo developer Christian Selig over the price increase. Huffman also accused Selig of “blackmailing” and “threatening” Reddit in connection with the situation which Selig has denied.