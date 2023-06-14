Reddit CEO advises employees to avoid company gear in public amid community backlash

“There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well,” read the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Verge.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, in an internal memo, has asked employees to refrain from wearing Reddit gear in public to keep themselves safe from the community outburst, following the upcoming changes in its API pricing.

Huffman believes that this is all just "noise" and said that like any other blowups on the platform, "this one will pass as well", indicating that the company might not consider leniency in the matter.