Reddit app Apollo faces dead end in fee aftermath — how its developer is coping

Reddit is facing a backlash after its CEO announced that third party app developers must pay to access its API and data. This has led to protests, with thousands of subreddits going 'dark.' Developers like Christian Selig, creator of Apollo, feel devastated. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Selig talks about conflicting emotions, unviable finances and on a brighter note, his plans for a future with virtual pet app Pixel Pals.

Popular social media forum Reddit, the self-described "front page of the internet," is going through an unprecedented turmoil after its CEO announced that third party app developers will have to pay for access to Reddit's API (Application Programming Interface) and data — forking out money for what has so far been free. For instance, Apollo will have to pay Reddit a whopping $20 million annually to continue offering services to its users.

This drew sharp criticism from Reddit's community of users, developers and moderators, with more than 8,000 subreddits going "dark" since Monday (June 12). While some of them are expected to open up on Wednesday, the moderators of most have said they will continue to remain private indefinitely.