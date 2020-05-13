  • SENSEX
Red zones under lockdown 4.0 should be limited to wards in municipal areas and not districts, suggests IAMAI

Updated : May 13, 2020 06:57 PM IST

IAMAI has further suggested that free movement of goods and services should be allowed in and between all wards in municipality areas which are not marked as red.
IAMAI stated that restrictions at district level is too broad a canvas that severely hinders economic revival as well.
The association highlighted that industries and establishments are finding it difficult to resume activity as restricting entire districts restrict large section of population.
