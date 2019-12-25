Healthcare
Realme's fitness band may arrive in the first half of 2020
Updated : December 25, 2019 12:52 PM IST
In the latest episode of #AskMadhav show on YouTube, Sheth has hinted that the company is currently working on a fitness tracker in India, but did not specify whether the company will launch a fitness band or a smartwatch.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more