On Thursday (February 4), Realme finally launched the Realme X7 series in India. It consists of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G. Both phones had made their debut in China in September 2020. The phones have 5G support and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs.

Here's a look at the specs, features, price, and availability of these handsets:

Specifications

Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display. On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro has a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+).

The Realme X7 Pro comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, Realme X7 comes in two configurations. In the rear panel, both phones have the brand’s slogan — Dare to Leap.

As for hues, Realme X7 Pro is available in Fantasy and Mystic Black colours, while Realme X7 will be sold in Nebula and Space Silver.

Camera

Both phones look like other Realme smartphones with a vertically aligned camera setup on the back. While Realme X7 Pro has a quad camera setup, the Realme X7 has a triple camera setup. Both phones have a single selfie camera.

The Realme X7 Pro camera has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front-facing camera.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

Price

Realme X7 Pro: Rs 29,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Realme X7: Rs 19,999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 21,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Launch

While Realme X7 Pro will be on sale from February 10, 12 noon, onwards on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores, Realme X7 will be available from February 12 at 12 noon.