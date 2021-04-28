Realme X7 Max India launch on May 4, CEO confirms date
Updated : April 28, 2021 06:14:22 IST
However, the YouTube video did not specify the name of the phone to be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.
Realme India will also launch a new Realme TV "with hands-free voice control" and a “Dolby vision and audio experience," Sheth mentioned in his tweet.
Revealing that the company will be hosting an India launch event on May 4, he said the users “will get the stable version of Realme UI 2.0.”
Published : April 28, 2021 06:13 PM IST