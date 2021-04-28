Realme X7 Max India launch on May 4, CEO confirms date

Smartphone maker Realme is expected to launch Realme X7 Max in India on May 4, according to a YouTube video shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter on April 27.

The new episode of #AskMadhav is out! In this episode, I have answered all your queries on recently launched products, anniversary plans and our 5G offerings. Watch now! PS: This was shot before the curfew & with relevant safety protocols.https://t.co/HUQONt356Y — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 27, 2021

However, the YouTube video did not specify the name of the phone to be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It was previously tipped to be called Realme X7 Max, according to reports.

Users on social media speculated that the new phone is going to be the Realme X7 Max, which is understood to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that was launched in China last month.

Realme India will also launch a new Realme TV "with hands-free voice control" and a “Dolby vision and audio experience," Sheth mentioned in his tweet while answering queries from Realme fans.

Revealing that the company will be hosting an India launch event on May 4, he said the users “will get the stable version of Realme UI 2.0.”

If the much-anticipated phone turns out to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo, it is expected to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will also pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The device may also feature a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls and a 4,500mAh battery.