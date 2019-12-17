Technology
Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launch at 12:30 pm: Prices, features and how to watch the event live
Updated : December 17, 2019 12:04 PM IST
Realme X2 is expected to come in both 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants having internal storage space of 64 GB and 128 GB, respectively.
The phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999 while the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will likely cost Rs 20,999.
The wireless earbuds are expected to be priced under Rs 5,000.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more