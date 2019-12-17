Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launch at 12:30 pm: Prices, features and how to watch the event live

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to unveil its latest smartphone Realme X2 today in India. The launch event of the mid-level flagship phone and its wireless earphones Realme Buds Air will begin at 12.30 pm.

The all-new Realme X2 smartphone, that will also be available in Star Wars edition, is expected to feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels of resolution.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, the phone is expected to come in both 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants having internal storage space of 64 GB and 128 GB, respectively. It is also expected to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

According to a livemint report, the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999 while the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will likely cost Rs 20,999.

The phones are also expected to carry a quad rear camera setup 64-MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8-MP wide-angle lens, 2-MP depth sensor and a 2-MP macro lens. It is also expected to feature a 32-MP selfie camera.

The Realme Buds Air, as images revealed by the company, will likely look like the Apple Airpods. The wireless earbuds are expected to be priced under Rs 5,000.