Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 launched; India launch in December

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its flagship smartphone Realme X2 Pro in Europe on Tuesday. The latest device is the company's first premium flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The smartphone will have dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, the company recently revealed through a tweet posted by its European account. It will also deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.

It will sport a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The quad-camera system will also include a telephoto lens to support 20x hybrid zoom and retain the 8MP ultrawide angle camera, which will let you capture macro shots, but the field of view (FOV) is down from 119 to 115 degrees.

India launch in December

Earlier, Realme India chief executive officer Madhav Sheth announced that it will be launched in India in December. "It's official now! We are bringing #realmeX2Pro to India in December. Time to rethink flagships. Get ready for #FasterSharperBolder," he wrote.