#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Smart Living

Realme X2 Pro to feature dual Stereo Speakers

Updated : October 07, 2019 04:09 PM IST

The smartphone is expected to make debut in October in China and will be launched in India later.
The device will sport a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. The quad camera system will also include a telephoto lens to support 20x hybrid zoom.
The setup will retain the 8MP ultrawide angle camera which will let you capture macro shots, but the FOV is down from 119 to 115 degrees.
Realme X2 Pro to feature dual Stereo Speakers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV