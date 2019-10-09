Business
Realme X2 Pro set to be launched on Tuesday
Updated : October 09, 2019 10:04 AM IST
The smartphone would have dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, the company recently revealed through a tweet posted by its European account. It will also deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.
X2 Pro also be Realme's first device to feature a 90Hz display and will come with 50W VOOC fast-charging tech. It will sport a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more