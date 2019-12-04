Realme X2 Pro review: Check features, specs, price etc. here

Product: Realme X2 Pro

Price: Rs 29,999

Rating: 4.5 stars

Specs: 6.5-inch super AMOLED notch screen with HDR10+, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, rear quad camera (64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16MP front camera, 4G, VoLTE, dual-band WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, USB Type-C, under-display fingerprint scanner, 4,000mAh battery with SuperVooc Charger, Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9.0, 199 grams.

Realme as a brand has made great strides in the entry-level and mid-range price segment in India and that too in a span of a year. However, the company’s portfolio was lacking a flagship-grade device. To fill this void, Realme has finally launched the Realme X2 Pro – a phone that has top-notch features and specifications and is competitively priced.

So what hardware do you get for Rs 29,999? Being the flagship device, Realme has gone for the best possible specifications. It runs on the top of the line Snapdragon 855+ processor combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 fast storage. As one would expect, these specifications deliver butter smooth performance across any use case. Not only is the phone able to run and multi-task between over 40 running apps, but it is also capable of running any graphic intensive game at the highest settings. At its asking price, the Realme X2 Pro is the cheapest smartphone running a Snapdragon 855+ which makes it a fantastic value for money.

50W SuperVooc charging

What makes this phone stand out from the crowd is the 50W SuperVooc charging. Most phones come with a 10W charger while a few give you 18W or 20W charging - this takes around 1.5-2 hours to charge your phone to 100 percent. With the X2 Pro's 50W SuperVooc, you can charge your phone from 0 to 100 in just 35 mins - knowing your phone can charge in half-hour gives you peace of mind as you no longer have to worry about low battery. The catch is that you have to use the SuperVooc charger and cable provided in the box which means you will have to carry it all the time if you are a heavy user. Thankfully, the 4,000mAh battery gives a full day's backup regularly which can be further extended if you use the phone's battery optimisation feature.

This is also the cheapest smartphone today to give you a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch design, sleek bezels, and a thin chin. In addition, the screen has 100 percent DCI-P3 support and HDR10+ to deliver a fantastic viewing experience. The 90Hz refresh rate spoils you for gaming as the experience is visibly different from a standard screen. In fact, once you use a 90Hz screen, you will not like going back to a standard 60Hz display. For general usage also the screen is impressive with vibrant colors and superb brightness which is easy to read even under direct sunlight. Its under-display fingerprint scanner works flawlessly and keeps getting better the more you use the phone.

We loved the glass and metal sandwich design - it looks premium and feels good to hold. The camera sits in a vertical module on the back with a silver ring around it for style. However, the choice of Realme logo placement on the back is something that we didn't like - it just seems out of place. Also, the overall design language is the same as previous Realme phones which is getting a bit boring in our opinion. It would have been a welcome change if Realme gave the X2 Pro a design refresh.

The Realme X2 Pro boasts of a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear coupled with dual-LED flash. There is a 64MP primary lens, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP depth/macro lens. Much to our disappointment, the camera lacks optical image stabilisation which would have greatly helped its performance in our opinion. Photos captured in daylight impress with rich colors, sharp details, and excellent dynamic range. There is support for up to 20x zoom but it's digital so anything above 5x zoom gets riddled with noise and lacks details - best avoid going above 2x zoom. Portraits turn out well with a good amount of bokeh but the edge detection still has a lot of scope for improvement. We also liked the new night mode for taking well-lit photos. However, like previous Realme phones, the night shots lack details. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera that performs similar to the rear camera. It takes great shots in daylight but portrait selfies suffer from sub-par edge detection and we hope Realme improves it with software updates.

On the software front, the X2 Pro runs ColorOS based on Android 9.0. Thanks to the hardware specifications, the OS runs smoothly and we did not notice any lags. For most users, the interface is great as it allows for a number of customisations and is loaded with features including a system-wide dark mode. However, it also comes with a number of preloaded apps and you get spam notifications from pre-installed apps. Thankfully, you can remove the apps you don't want and control the notification from the phone's settings. Plus, Realme has already announced the phone will be getting the Android 10 based UI next year.

Loaded with features

There are also a number of other impressive features Realme has managed to deliver on the X2 Pro. It has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well as Hi-Res Audio capability which is rare in a smartphone today. There is a tactile engine motor that gives vibration feedback for great gaming experience and offers custom vibration modes for specific games. Along with all this, the phone also has a vapor cooling chamber for heat dissipation - even after 40 mins of gaming, the phone barely got warm to touch.

In our opinion, the Realme X2 Pro is a great flagship device and comes at a fantastic price. It gives direct competition to OnePlus 7T and with SuperVooc it even gets a leg up in the charging department. At it's asking price, the X2 Pro has no competition and delivers unmatched value for money. That being said, it has a few issues you will have to adjust with including the mix camera performance, pre-loaded bloatware, lack of expandable storage and the common design language.