Business
Realme X to go on sale today: Check price, features, offers
Updated : August 07, 2019 11:28 AM IST
The Realme X would be available in two variants, starting at Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant with 4GB RAM.
The top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, would cost Rs 19,999.
The Realme X flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
