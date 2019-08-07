Realme X to go on sale today: Check price, features, offers

Chinese smartphone maker Realme’s recently launched model Realme X will go on sale Wednesday. The model will be available on the company's website and Flipkart.

The Realme X would be available in two variants, starting at Rs 16,999 for the 128GB variant with 4GB RAM. The top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, would cost Rs 19,999.

The Realme X flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. There is also support for Dolby Atmos audio.

On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. The phone offers a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor. On the back of the device is 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 1.6 micron pixel and 6P lens and a 5MP secondary depth sensor.