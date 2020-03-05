  • SENSEX
Realme to launch smart TV in India in second quarter

Updated : March 05, 2020 07:30 PM IST

realme, which has launched two new devices in the mid-premium category, said it has also realigned its product portfolio to focus on various price points.
A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and Micromax also have smart TVs in their product portfolio.
Premium smartphone maker OnePlus had also recently joined the bandwagon with two premium smart TV models that are currently available in India only.
