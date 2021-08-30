Realme to launch first 5G smartphone based on MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch its first 5G phone based on MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India. The device, which is expected to be launched in September, could be priced at Rs 15,000 for the base variant.

The device is claimed to provide an all-round experience to users along with fast performance, longer battery life, and more frames per second (FPS) in games.

Another First has been added to the long list of #realme! Our latest Smartphone will be featuring the World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for an epic performance.Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fFu7VZia5F— realme (@realmeIndia) August 30, 2021

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset was introduced earlier this month. It is based on a 6nm advanced processor and is meant for mid-range phones. The chip comes with Cortex A-76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and Cortex A55 cores.

The powerful processor can support high resolution, high definition+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 5G SIMs on a phone, high-end camera features like AI-colour, and advanced noise reduction techniques. The 6nm chipset also supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It also has connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 5.0, Bluetooth v5.1, NavIC, and GPS connectivity.

Unveiling the #MediaTekDimensity 810 chip that redefines the #5G smartphones experience, with boosted performance, brilliant imaging & smarter display. It features high-end camera capabilities like AI-color u& advanced noise reduction techniques. https://t.co/sSFFv6iAFu #MediaTek pic.twitter.com/nj8qgs4G4F — MediaTek India (@MediaTekIndia) August 11, 2021

As of now, both Realme and MediaTek haven’t revealed the exact name of the smartphone but if rumours are to be believed, it could be named as Realme 8s. This is not the first time Realme has teased a phone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, also tweeted about the processor when it was launched by MediaTek.

Do you want #realme to be the first to bring MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor in the world? https://t.co/RVcrsnzvE5 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 11, 2021

The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It might come in two variants -- 6 GB RAM paired with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage. It may offer 5G connectivity and Android 11.