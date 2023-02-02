realme to launch Coca-Cola edition smartphone on February 10

While the design and customised features have yet to be revealed, realme said the 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will feature an ultrafast 120Hz refresh rate and a segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, according to a press release.

Smartphone maker realme on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Coca-Cola for a co-branded smartphone. According to a press release, the technology company will launch the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition at 12.30 pm on February 10.

"As an innovative and trendy brand, realme has been devoted to empowering the youth to be more daring through leap-forward technology and design. Coca-Cola makes the most fascinating parts of imagination real. Cheers for Real is the shared spirit of two brands," the press release said.

According to a recent report by the International Data Corporation, realme recently climbed to the second slot for a second time, with strong year-on-year growth of 24 percent.