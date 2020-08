Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch C15 and C12 smartphones in India today. The online launch event will commence at 12.30 pm and will see the official introduction of the two models that are expected to impress the price-conscious Indian customers.

Features and Specifications

Launched initially in Indonesia, the Realme C15 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ panel with a waterdrop notch. Powered by Helio G35 chipset, the smartphone comes pre-installed with Realme UI based on Android 10 OS.

On the camera front, it has a 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera system and is fitted with an 8MP selfie camera.The device houses a 6000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging through USB-C.

Realme C12 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display and Helio P35 chipset. It will be loaded with Android 10 OS and Realme UI. It is likely to have a 6,000 mAh battery.

Price

While the prices have not yet been announced, it is expected that both models will cost around Rs 10,000.

How to watch