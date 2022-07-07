realme brings you love and thunder with special Thor edition smartphone

Marvel’s 'Thor: Love and Thunder' hit the theatres today worldwide and with it, smartphone maker realme released a special edition of Neo GT 3. The Thor: Love and Thunder edition is priced at Rs 42,999 and will be available to buy from July 13.

The specifications of the phone are similar to the vanilla Realme Neo GT 3, with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration. While usually it is the aesthetics of the phone that scream "special editions" the Thor edition Neo GT 3 appears to come in the same colours as the vanilla phone. There are also no Thor wallpapers or themes to be seen in the smartphone.

So what makes this one a special edition?

This Thor: Love and Thunder edition phone comes in new Thor-themed packaging with Thor goodies and freebies inside. These include themed cards, wallpapers, stickers medals and a new SIM tray tool.

Inside of the 6.7-inch phone, everything else remains the same, with an AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 glass and HDR10+ certification. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

The main triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone also rocks a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging that claims to give you 50 percent of the juice in just five minutes.

A quick tip:

The official website is also offering a Rs 3,000 discount on prepaid orders of the device.