Realme is all set to launch its TV models in India on Tuesday through Flipkart, its online website and offline stores. The sale of Realme Smart TV models will commence today at 12 pm. Initially, the company will offer television in 32 and 43-inch variants and is set to challenge the dominant players in the category in India such as Xiaomi and LG.

The 32-inch variant priced at Rs 12999, has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels (HD-Ready) whereas the 43-inch variant, priced Rs 21999 has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels (full-HD).

Both gadgets are powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. They run on Android TV 9 Pie and have access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. Further, it supports HDR10 standard, Dolby Audio and Bluetooth v5.0.

The device uses a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. They also have three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and single AV, LAN, and ANT ports for further connectivity.

Those who purchase the TV via Flipkart will get 10 percent instant discount if they use Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also a No-EMI option as well as standard EMI option on the device. Other benefits include six months of YouTube premium subscription for those who purchase the product before August.