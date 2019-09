Realme Q specifications revealed ahead of China launch

Realme has revealed the specifications of its latest smartphone, the Realme Q, ahead of its launch on September 5.

The company’s chief marketing officer Xi Qi Chase on Monday disclosed the details online on Weibo. Previously, the company had confirmed that the launch in China will feature four new devices. A separate Weibo post had also revealed that one of the upcoming Q-series models is codenamed ‘Four Rapter’.

Chase confirmed that the Realme Q will possess a 4035 mAH battery with 20W VOOC fast-charging capabilities. Just like the Realme 5 Pro, this latest model will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor.

The smartphone will be run on Oppo’s ColorOS 6, based on the Android 9 Pie operating system. Realme is developing its own OS, which is rumoured to be inspired from the Android Q, but it is not ready for launch yet. Realme Q would be the first phone to have the new OS when it is released, which company chief executive Madhav Sheth said could be by the end of this year.