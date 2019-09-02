Retail
Realme Q specifications revealed ahead of China launch
Updated : September 02, 2019 01:30 PM IST
Realme has revealed the specifications of its latest smartphone, the Realme Q, ahead of its launch on September 5.
Previously, the company had confirmed that the launch in China will feature four new devices.
The Chinese phone manufacturer recently released the Realme XT, its first 64 MP-camera phone, in India.
