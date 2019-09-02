Realme Q specifications revealed ahead of China launch

Realme has revealed the specifications of its latest smartphone, the Realme Q, ahead of its launch on September 5.

The companyâ€™s chief marketing officer Xi Qi Chase on Monday disclosed the details online on Weibo. Previously, the company had confirmed that the launch in China will feature four new devices. A separate Weibo post had also revealed that one of the upcoming Q-series models is codenamed â€˜Four Rapterâ€™.

Chase confirmed that the Realme Q will possess a 4035 mAH battery with 20W VOOC fast-charging capabilities. Just like the Realme 5 Pro, this latest model will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor.

The smartphone will be run on Oppoâ€™s ColorOS 6, based on the Android 9 Pie operating system. Realme is developing its own OS, which is rumoured to be inspired from the Android Q, but it is not ready for launch yet. Realme Q would be the first phone to have the new OS when it is released, which company chief executive Madhav Sheth said could be by the end of this year.