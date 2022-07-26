Realme Pad X 5G to be launched today in India: Check specs, features and how to watch the live event

Realme has a bunch of products lined up for launch on July 26 at the Realme AIoT event. Realme will be launching many new devices, such as earbuds, a smartwatch and its first 5G tablet the Realme Pad X 5G. Teasers of the Realme Pad X 5G have revealed many key features and the company has also confirmed some of them ahead of the launch.

Here’s all you need to know about the specs and features of the Realme Pad X 5G.

Realme Pad X 5G specifications and features

Performance

The company has confirmed that the Realme Pad X 5G will draw power from a 6nm Snapdragon processor clocked at up to 2.2Ghz.

As per reports, the 5G tablet is expected to come in two storage variants of 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage.

Realme claims that the processor has a 78 percent higher AnTuTu benchmark score than the previous gen SoC. The Realme Pad X launched in China had the Snapdragon 695 processor and the same can be expected in the Indian version as well.

Display

Realme has confirmed the new 5G tablet will feature a 10.95-inch display with 450 nits of brightness and an 84.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme Pad X 5G will also come with the O1 Ultra Vision Engine for enhanced image quality.

Battery

The Realme Pad X 5G will pack an 8,340mAh battery paired with 33W Dart Charge support.

Sound

The Realme Pad X 5G will feature advanced technologies like Dolby Atmos for its quad speakers. Other features that have been confirmed are Hi-Res Audio support and smart PA.

Features

The Realme Pad X 5G will support the new Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard. The pencil has a battery life of 10.6 hours with magnetic wireless charging support. It is unclear if these accessories will be provided in the box.

Camera

The Pad X 5G is expected to feature a 13 MP single rear camera and an 8MP front camera with a 105-degree FOV. As per a TOI report, the device is expected to be equipped with a feature called Limelight that automatically tracks the subject and keeps it in the centre while the object is moving.

Colours

As per reports, the tab may come in three colour variants– Glacier Blue, Racing Green and Glowing Grey.

Expected price

Reports claim the new Realme Pad X 5G could cost less than Rs 25,000 in India as it is expected to compete with devices like the Xiaomi Pad 5, Oppo Pad Air, etc.

How to watch the live event?