realme Narzo N53 to go on sale on May 24 in India — Check out features, price and more

The realme Narzo N53 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Feather Gold and Feather Black.

realme on Thursday announced its latest offering, the Realme Narzo N53, in the Indian market, which will go on sale on May 24 at noon.

The realme Narzo N53 boasts a large 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 450 nits brightness.

Powering the device is the Unisoc T612 chipset with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 operating system. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The main camera setup on the smartphone — which seems to be heavily inspired from the iPhone 14 Pro — features a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies.

In terms of storage and memory, the realme Narzo N53 offers two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Users can also expand the storage further using a microSD card, with support for up to 12GB Dynamic RAM.

The first sale of the realme Narzo N53 will take place on May 24 at noon through the realme website and Amazon. As an introductory offer, the company is providing a discount of up to Rs 1,000 on the device.

Additionally, there is also a special sale on May 22 between 2 pm and 4 pm, exclusively for HDFC cardholders. During this period, customers can avail a discount of Rs 750 on the base model and Rs 1,000 on the high-end version when making the payment through an HDFC card.