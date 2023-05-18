realme Narzo N53 to go on sale on May 24 in India — Check out features, price and more

The realme Narzo N53 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Feather Gold and Feather Black.

realme on Thursday announced its latest offering, the Realme Narzo N53, in the Indian market, which will go on sale on May 24 at noon.

The realme Narzo N53 boasts a large 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 450 nits brightness.

Powering the device is the Unisoc T612 chipset with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 operating system. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.