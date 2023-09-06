realme announces narzo 60x 5G smartphone and buds T300 — Everything you need to know

realme, the popular smartphone maker, on Wednesday introduced two new products to its smartphone and AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) portfolio, the realme narzo 60x 5G and the realme Buds T300, respectively.

In a press release, realme said the new products will offer users enhanced technological experiences. The realme narzo 60x 5G is designed to cater to the demands and expectations of the Indian youth, further establishing realme as a leader in next-generation technology. Meanwhile, the realme Buds T300 delivers an immersive audio experience with its cutting-edge design and superior sound quality, the company stated.

The realme narzo 60x 5G boasts 33W SUPERVOOC charging — which helps charge the battery from 1 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes — a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP "AI" camera, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, and a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 48-120 Hz. Running on Android 13-based realme UI 4.0, the smartphone will be available in two colours: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple, and offer two storage options: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. realme says the narzo 60x 5G will also come with a dynamic RAM option, allowing users to extend their device's RAM by up to 6 GB.

The smartphone will go on sale at noon on September 12 on realme's official website , and Amazon.

Features, price, and specifications

realme narzo 60x 5G Product Colors Price Offer Details Effective Price Sales Date realme narzo 60x 5G (4GB+128GB) Stellar Green and Nebula Purple Rs 12,999 Rs 1,000 Coupon Rs 11,999 Live Commerce Sale: September 12 at noonFirst Sale: September 15 at noon

Buds T300

The realme Buds T300 are equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, 360-degree spatial audio effect, up to 30 decibels of active noise cancellation, and a 50ms ultra-low latency option. These earbuds come in two colours: Stylish Black and Youth White. They also boast of IP55 dust and water resistance.

realme Buds T300 Product Colors Price Discount Effective Price Sales Date realme Buds T300 Stylish Black and Youth White Rs 2,299 Rs 100 Rs 2199 First Sale: September 12 at noon

The realme Buds T300 will go on sale at the same time as the narzo 60x 5. but will alsobe available on begin on September 12th, 2023, at 12 noon. Buyers can enjoy a discount of INR 100 when purchasing the realme Buds T300 from Amazon.in, Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline channels.