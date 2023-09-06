CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology Newsrealme announces narzo 60x 5G smartphone and buds T300 — Everything you need to know

realme announces narzo 60x 5G smartphone and buds T300 — Everything you need to know

realme has unveiled two products: narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300. The narzo 60x 5G features 33W charging, 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, and Android 13-based UI 4.0, and is priced from Rs 12,999. Buds T300 offers 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, noise cancellation, and IP55 resistance, and are priced at Rs 2,299. Both will be available on September 12.

Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Sept 6, 2023 4:03:31 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
realme announces narzo 60x 5G smartphone and buds T300 — Everything you need to know
realme, the popular smartphone maker, on Wednesday introduced two new products to its smartphone and AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) portfolio, the realme narzo 60x 5G and the realme Buds T300, respectively.

In a press release, realme said the new products will offer users enhanced technological experiences. The realme narzo 60x 5G is designed to cater to the demands and expectations of the Indian youth, further establishing realme as a leader in next-generation technology. Meanwhile, the realme Buds T300 delivers an immersive audio experience with its cutting-edge design and superior sound quality, the company stated.
The realme narzo 60x 5G boasts 33W SUPERVOOC charging — which helps charge the battery from 1 to 50 percent  in just 29 minutes — a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP "AI" camera, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, and a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 48-120 Hz. Running on Android 13-based realme UI 4.0, the smartphone will be available in two colours: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple, and offer two storage options: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. realme says the narzo 60x 5G will also come with a dynamic RAM option, allowing users to extend their device's RAM by up to 6 GB.
The smartphone will go on sale at noon on September 12 on realme's official website, and Amazon.
Features, price, and specifications
realme narzo 60x 5G
ProductColorsPriceOffer DetailsEffective PriceSales Date
realme narzo 60x 5G (4GB+128GB)Stellar Green and Nebula PurpleRs 12,999Rs 1,000  CouponRs 11,999Live Commerce Sale: September 12 at noonFirst Sale: September 15 at noon
Buds T300
The realme Buds T300 are equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, 360-degree spatial audio effect, up to 30 decibels of active noise cancellation, and a 50ms ultra-low latency option. These earbuds come in two colours: Stylish Black and Youth White. They also boast of IP55 dust and water resistance.
realme Buds T300
ProductColorsPriceDiscountEffective PriceSales Date
realme Buds T300Stylish Black and Youth WhiteRs 2,299Rs 100Rs 2199First Sale: September 12 at noon
The realme Buds T300 will go on sale at the same time as the narzo 60x 5. but will alsobe available on  begin on September 12th, 2023, at 12 noon. Buyers can enjoy a discount of INR 100 when purchasing the realme Buds T300 from Amazon.in, Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline channels.
Also read: moto g54 launch: First impressions, features, price — all you need to know
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 3:53 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

new smartphone launchRealmeRealme India

Recommended Articles

View All
Apple inks new long-term deal with Arm for chip technology, shows filing

Apple inks new long-term deal with Arm for chip technology, shows filing

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

moto g54 launch: First impressions, features, price — all you need to know

moto g54 launch: First impressions, features, price — all you need to know

Sept 6, 2023 IST4 Min Read

India is not just exporting tech talent but innovation too, says PM Modi: Moneycontrol Exclusive

India is not just exporting tech talent but innovation too, says PM Modi: Moneycontrol Exclusive

Sept 6, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X