Chinese smartphone maker realme announced the launch of its Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G models in India on Thursday, July 6. Both models are now open for pre-orders till July 14.

The Narzo 60 Pro 5G features 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the device houses a 100MP primary camera accompanied by a secondary 2MP lens. The smartphone also has a 16MP front camera for capturing selfies.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

realme has also equipped the Narzo 60 Pro 5G with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Further, it has 67W SUPERVOOC charging support.

The Narzo 60 Pro 5G prices start at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and the phone will be available in two colour options: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black.

The realme Narzo 60 5G replaces the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset on the Pro model with a Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate on the display rather than 120Hz and has a 64MP camera instead of the 100MP on its more expensive sibling. The charging on the device is also limited to 33W. The RAM on the device is 8GB and storage is up to 256GB.

The starting price of the realme Narzo 60 5G is Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. It also comes in the same colours. Both devices have a vegan leather finish on the back.

The realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G will go on sale from July 15, with special offers and discounts for both pre-orders and initial buyers.