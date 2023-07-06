CNBC TV18
realme Narzo 60 5G series launches in India — check prices, specs and more

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 6, 2023 8:01:03 PM IST (Updated)

realme has priced the Narzo 60 Pro 5G starting at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and will be available in two colour options: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black.

Chinese smartphone maker realme announced the launch of its Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G models in India on Thursday, July 6. Both models are now open for pre-orders till July 14.

The Narzo 60 Pro 5G features 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the device houses a 100MP primary camera accompanied by a secondary 2MP lens. The smartphone also has a 16MP front camera for capturing selfies.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.
