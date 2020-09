Chinese smartphone maker Realme commenced the sale of Narzo 20A smartphone in India today. The smartphone, launched this month, is available for purchase on Flipkart and the company website.

Features & Specifications

The dual SIM device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-MP primary sensor, backed by two 2-MP sensors. Realme Narzo 20A will also feature an 8-MP selfie camera at the front. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Price & Colours